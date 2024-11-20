Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,341,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Enovis by 78.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 665,208 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Enovis by 66.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,104,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,937,000 after purchasing an additional 442,051 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovis by 14.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,786,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,929,000 after purchasing an additional 352,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Enovis by 206.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 295,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 199,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $65.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Enovis had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $505.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Enovis’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

