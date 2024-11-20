Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after purchasing an additional 916,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,676,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 20.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,326,000 after buying an additional 256,186 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,287,000 after acquiring an additional 781,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,668,000 after acquiring an additional 77,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

