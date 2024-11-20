Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Down 5.8% in October

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Entravision Communications by 68.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Entravision Communications by 206.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Entravision Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 76,622 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Entravision Communications by 60.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,699 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Shares of EVC opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

About Entravision Communications

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is -16.13%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

