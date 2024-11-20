Entree Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) Lowered to Hold Rating by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Entree Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI – Free Report) (TSE:ETG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Entree Resources Stock Performance

Entree Resources has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.46.

Entree Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

