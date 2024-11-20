Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Lowered to Hold Rating by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$2.00 price target on the stock.

Entrée Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$416.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.38. Entrée Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.14 and a 52-week high of C$2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.67.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

