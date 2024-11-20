Eric W. Gerstenberg Sells 6,051 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,051 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $1,515,291.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,937,625.94. The trade was a 9.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $246.62 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.42 and a 12-month high of $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,361,000 after purchasing an additional 248,240 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $42,968,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,319,000 after acquiring an additional 187,140 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,756 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

