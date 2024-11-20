Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $42.32 to $45.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Evans Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 298,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 107,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 46,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

