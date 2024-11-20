FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 225.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $481.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $463.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.00.

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,253.83. The trade was a 18.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $12,230,877 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

