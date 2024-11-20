First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.17% of First Bancorp worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $185,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,828,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

FBNC opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21.

Insider Activity

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $144.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $89,115.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,099.86. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

