FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Short Interest Down 6.0% in October

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 10,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 36.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 109.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

