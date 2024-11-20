FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FMC were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in FMC by 483.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,823 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $1,994,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth $5,323,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 87.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Barclays raised their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup began coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $270,245.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,485.83. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

