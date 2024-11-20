Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 374,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Forge Global Price Performance

NYSE:FRGE opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.39. Forge Global has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 95.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forge Global will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Insider Activity at Forge Global

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $25,030.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,600,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,697,353.20. The trade was a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 854,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,222.34. This trade represents a 2.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,363 shares of company stock worth $445,736 in the last three months. 9.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRGE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forge Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 93,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 29.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 166.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 70,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

