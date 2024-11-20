Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 33.40 ($0.42). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 34.60 ($0.44), with a volume of 226,774 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £101.08 million, a PE ratio of -3,460.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.

In other news, insider James Henry Barder sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.52), for a total value of £102,500 ($130,076.14). 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

