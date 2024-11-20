FY2026 Earnings Estimate for SYF Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Synchrony Financial in a report issued on Monday, November 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan expects that the financial services provider will earn $7.60 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $67.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,220,253.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,879.13. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,209,221.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,831.59. This represents a 18.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.