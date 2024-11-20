FY2026 EPS Estimates for CVE:MTA Increased by Analyst

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report released on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of CVE MTA opened at C$4.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$394.53 million, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.46. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 12 month low of C$3.13 and a 12 month high of C$5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.24.

In other Metalla Royalty & Streaming news, Director Alexander Molyneux acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 35,918 shares of company stock worth $163,905. 13.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

