FY2026 EPS Estimates for Precigen Decreased by HC Wainwright

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precigen in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PGEN. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Precigen from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $0.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.68. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 492,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Precigen by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Precigen by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

