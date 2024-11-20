G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 115.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.19. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 67,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $2,030,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,923,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,869,051.30. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

