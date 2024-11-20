Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.05. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 19,100 shares traded.
Galantas Gold Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates the Omagh Gold Project, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers located in Northern Ireland. It also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gairloch Project, covering 217 square kilometers mineral license area in Scotland.
