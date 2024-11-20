Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.11 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.46). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 37.65 ($0.48), with a volume of 418,381 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Gaming Realms in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Gaming Realms Stock Performance

Gaming Realms Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £110.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,882.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.11.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

