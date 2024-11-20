Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $207.45 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 1 year low of $118.79 and a 1 year high of $215.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $123,328.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,484.70. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,424 shares of company stock valued at $638,159. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 81.4% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 7,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Garmin by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,861,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Garmin by 51.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

