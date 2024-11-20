Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.05.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GNRC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Generac

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $585,069.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,282.04. The trade was a 22.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. The trade was a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Generac by 18.7% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 105,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Generac by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Generac by 716.5% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock opened at $179.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.34. Generac has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Get Free Report

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.