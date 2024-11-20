Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Generac were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 2.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Generac by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Generac by 2.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.05.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $179.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $833,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares in the company, valued at $92,825,688.20. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. The trade was a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.