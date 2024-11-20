GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 15,570 Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTY. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of GTY opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

View Our Latest Report on Getty Realty

Getty Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.