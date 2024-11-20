GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $498,000 Position in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 20.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 41.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northeast Community Bancorp

In other news, Director John F. Mckenzie sold 1,000 shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,788.80. This trade represents a 7.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NECB stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $415.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NECB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.