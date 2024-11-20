GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,658 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.10. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The trade was a 3.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,424.40. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,194 shares of company stock worth $2,248,098 over the last 90 days. 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.50 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

