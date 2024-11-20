GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 54.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,926 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1,932.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $61.60.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.73%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

