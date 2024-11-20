Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,473,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866,070 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Haleon alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the second quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 107.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 475,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 246,594 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at $853,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 524.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 68,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Haleon by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 120,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haleon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Haleon Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.