Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $59,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,895,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $700,663,000 after buying an additional 2,206,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,676,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 1,162,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,171,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 977,142 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

