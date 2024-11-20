HC Wainwright Has Bearish Estimate for GALT FY2027 Earnings

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2024

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALTFree Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Galectin Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galectin Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GALT

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GALT stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.62. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 317.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 367,610 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.