HC Wainwright Has Bearish Estimate for GALT FY2027 Earnings

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Galectin Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galectin Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GALT stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.62. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 317.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 367,610 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.