Head-To-Head Comparison: Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) vs. CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB)

Profitability

This table compares Waterstone Financial and CFSB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 6.79% 4.18% 0.63% CFSB Bancorp -0.75% -0.13% -0.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waterstone Financial and CFSB Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $180.39 million 1.64 $9.38 million $0.73 20.89 CFSB Bancorp $12.34 million 3.58 $30,000.00 ($0.01) -666.00

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CFSB Bancorp. CFSB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waterstone Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

62.7% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats CFSB Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts. It also provides transaction deposits, interest bearing transaction accounts, demand deposits, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, and time deposits; secured and unsecured lines; commercial real estate construction loans; term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use; and personal term loans and investment services. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also invests in a portfolio of securities include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored and private-label enterprise bonds, collateralized mortgage and municipal obligations, and other debt securities. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. The company was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

