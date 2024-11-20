Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.15% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

HSII opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $282.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Stories

