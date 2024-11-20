Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,222,000 after purchasing an additional 863,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,362 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $47,698,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,706,000 after acquiring an additional 140,338 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.7% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 345,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,104,000 after acquiring an additional 116,180 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HII opened at $191.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.29 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HII. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

