Huntington National Bank Buys 341 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 100.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Aramark by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Aramark by 319.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 44,750.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARMK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.23.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Aramark has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $42.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Aramark had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.01%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

