Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,561 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 162.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 518.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PARA. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

