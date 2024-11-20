Huntington National Bank Sells 160 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Baidu were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 111.5% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 182,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,249,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 82.9% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $4,351,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.
Baidu Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BIDU stock opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.51. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $126.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.01.
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
