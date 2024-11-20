ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Short Interest Down 7.2% in October

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,500 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 703,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $169.70 on Wednesday. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $196.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $1,961,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $17,096,771.78. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,324.54. The trade was a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,502 shares of company stock worth $6,573,496 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,882,000 after buying an additional 145,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,226,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICUI. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.