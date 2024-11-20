Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Immatics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in Immatics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,354,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 202,255 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Immatics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,681,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,462,000 after acquiring an additional 144,549 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Immatics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Immatics by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

