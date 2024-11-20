Insider Selling: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,922.13. This trade represents a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $177.06 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $190.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.5% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,323,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $639,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,403,000 after buying an additional 714,229 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $233,349,000 after acquiring an additional 498,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,649.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,605 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after acquiring an additional 384,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,903,000 after acquiring an additional 354,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

