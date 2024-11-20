Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells 22,307 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 22,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,569,074.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,173.74. The trade was a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 15th, Katherine Stueland sold 23,108 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,628,651.84.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $143,456.40.

On Monday, September 9th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $121,287.87.

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. GeneDx’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WGS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GeneDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 48,735 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 136,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

