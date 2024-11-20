Insider Selling: IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Sells 1,129 Shares of Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $22,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,160. This represents a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Friday, September 27th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 1,883 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $37,660.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 4,880 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $97,600.00.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. IBEX Limited has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IBEX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IBEX in the second quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IBEX by 314.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in IBEX in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in IBEX by 11.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in IBEX in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

