Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,636,000 after purchasing an additional 383,714 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,076,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 12.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,871,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,648,000 after acquiring an additional 214,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,212,000 after purchasing an additional 714,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,973,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

Insmed stock opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $2,072,208.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,093.60. This trade represents a 29.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,559.28. This trade represents a 11.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

