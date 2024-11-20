Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. The trade was a 36.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,584. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 794.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

