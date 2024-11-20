Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Jabil were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Jabil by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 15.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 8.4% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $2,494,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,767.60. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $173,645.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Jabil Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $127.52 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

