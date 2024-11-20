KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko Sells 14,400 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,400 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,697.48. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KALV stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $92,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $153,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

