KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

KBC Group NV increased its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ATI were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in ATI by 557.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ATI by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ATI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,555,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 486,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,271,347.89. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on ATI from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.04 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). ATI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

