KBC Group NV Buys 198 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 52.9% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 741.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,890,276. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $264.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $188.24 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.08.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $10.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.89 by $2.34. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 40.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNR. Evercore ISI raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $316.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $274.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

