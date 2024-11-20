KBC Group NV Has $455,000 Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 45.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 69.1% in the third quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 480,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,114,000 after buying an additional 196,268 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,975.20. This represents a 54.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,335.36. The trade was a 16.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LBRDK. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LBRDK opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.82.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($1.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

