KBC Group NV Raises Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 382,114 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,118,000 after purchasing an additional 217,385 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BJ opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $92.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,710.62. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,390. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.94.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

