Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,797 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 61.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Mosaic by 647.8% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 28,251 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 452,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 14.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 22,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

