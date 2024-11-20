Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NiSource were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.76.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

